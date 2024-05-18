Christopher F. Rufo

Shaping the Narrative on “Decolonization”
How public opinion shifted on the pro-Hamas campus protests.
  
Christopher F. Rufo
89
Riot Tactics Redux
A veteran officer explains how police should respond to pro-Hamas campus unrest.
  
Christopher F. Rufo
285
Monthly Report for Paid Subscribers
Highlighting plagiarism, shutting down DEI, and exposing NPR.
  
Christopher F. Rufo
44
DEI Dominates the University of Kentucky
The state legislature must tame racialist ideology at its flagship campus.
  
Christopher F. Rufo
95
Signal’s Katherine Maher Problem
Is the integrity of the encrypted-messaging application compromised by its chairman of the board?
  
Christopher F. Rufo
103
Counterrevolution #2
Listen now | NPR, Tucker, and the Right’s “schizoid moment”
  
Christopher F. Rufo
74
1:11:09

April 2024

DEI Conquers Stanford
The university now has at least 177 bureaucrats dedicated to left-wing racialism.
  
Christopher F. Rufo
126
The Left’s Hamas Problem
How the Right can turn the pro-Palestine encampments into a disaster for Democrats
  
Christopher F. Rufo
283
Katherine Maher’s Color Revolution
The NPR boss is a symbol of regime change—foreign and domestic.
  
Christopher F. Rufo
65
Academic Dishonesty at UCLA
A prominent administrator at the university’s medical school appears to have plagiarized.
  
Christopher F. Rufo
 and 
Luke Rosiak
124
Larry Sanger Speaks Out
The Wikipedia co-founder discusses the internet’s corruption and former Wikimedia CEO Katherine Maher’s comments.
  
Christopher F. Rufo
111
The Zen Koans of NPR
A satirical reading of public radio boss Katherine Maher's tweets.
86
