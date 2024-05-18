Christopher F. Rufo
Shaping the Narrative on “Decolonization”
How public opinion shifted on the pro-Hamas campus protests.
15 hrs ago
Christopher F. Rufo
Riot Tactics Redux
A veteran officer explains how police should respond to pro-Hamas campus unrest.
May 14
Christopher F. Rufo
Monthly Report for Paid Subscribers
Highlighting plagiarism, shutting down DEI, and exposing NPR.
May 11
Christopher F. Rufo
DEI Dominates the University of Kentucky
The state legislature must tame racialist ideology at its flagship campus.
May 9
Christopher F. Rufo
Signal’s Katherine Maher Problem
Is the integrity of the encrypted-messaging application compromised by its chairman of the board?
May 7
Christopher F. Rufo
Counterrevolution #2
Listen now | NPR, Tucker, and the Right’s “schizoid moment”
May 3
Christopher F. Rufo
April 2024
DEI Conquers Stanford
The university now has at least 177 bureaucrats dedicated to left-wing racialism.
Apr 30
Christopher F. Rufo
The Left’s Hamas Problem
How the Right can turn the pro-Palestine encampments into a disaster for Democrats
Apr 29
Christopher F. Rufo
Katherine Maher’s Color Revolution
The NPR boss is a symbol of regime change—foreign and domestic.
Apr 25
Christopher F. Rufo
Academic Dishonesty at UCLA
A prominent administrator at the university’s medical school appears to have plagiarized.
Apr 23
Christopher F. Rufo
and
Luke Rosiak
Larry Sanger Speaks Out
The Wikipedia co-founder discusses the internet’s corruption and former Wikimedia CEO Katherine Maher’s comments.
Apr 19
Christopher F. Rufo
The Zen Koans of NPR
A satirical reading of public radio boss Katherine Maher's tweets.
Apr 18
