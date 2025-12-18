This Substack newsletter is not like other Substack newsletters. Many of my colleagues focus on analyzing trends and providing commentary on the news. There is a lot of value to this kind of content, but my own approach is somewhat different. I’m not satisfied with commenting on the news, but instead prefer to drive the news and deliver political results. Because of this, I do not publish an endless stream of small pieces, but spend a lot of time doing deep reporting and converting my stories into activist campaigns.

This year, a number of these stories have changed American politics. Here are the big wins from 2025:

Our “counter-revolution blueprint” inspired the Trump Administration to abolish the DEI bureaucracy across the federal government.

Our reporting on the National Security Agency’s secret transgender sex chatroom led to the firing of more than 100 NSA employees.

Our pressure campaign derailed left-wing administrator Santa Ono’s nomination for the University of Florida presidency.

Our “Manhattan Statement on Higher Education” helped shape the principles of higher education reform that have been adopted by the Trump Administration.

Our exclusive reporting on Minnesota’s Somali fraud rings set off a major national news cycle and inspired President Trump to revoke the special immigration status of Somali migrants.

