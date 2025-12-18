Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher F. Rufo's avatar
Christopher F. Rufo
2d

UPDATE: We're about to cross 100 new paid subscribers, let's keep it going!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Christopher F. Rufo
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
2dEdited

Let’s get Brown President Christina Paxson fired to cap off the year: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/chris-paxson-brown-open-letter-ella-cook

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
38 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture