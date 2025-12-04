Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1d

Well done. More people are noticing the NYT gaslighting cycle. No it’s not happening, it’s happening but it’s rare, you’re a bad person if you notice that it’s happening, it’s happening a lot and it’s a good thing. All cultures are equal, diversity is our greatest strength, America has magic dirt that automatically assimilates people from a disfunctional low-trust society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
56 replies
Tony Devlin's avatar
Tony Devlin
1d

Great reporting and congrats on hitting the stratosphere. You continue to be one of the few lights in an otherwise bleak media landscape.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
249 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture