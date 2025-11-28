Christopher F. Rufo

Yuri Bezmenov
2dEdited

Massive win - from your posts to Trump's actions. Any sane country would never import 100,000+ Somalis and Afghans. Now it's time to denaturalize and deport Ilhan Omar for immigration fraud and massive theft.

Janet Young
2d

No it’s not racist and we need to stop letting them getting away with using the race card as a weapon. There are just as many people of other colors that are racist against white and other colors we come in. It’s over for the race card!! It’s not anything other than a bunch of thrives stealing the American taxpayers dollars. All the races in this country paid those taxes. Most of the Somalis that stole our money and other benefits didn’t ever work to put into the taxpayer money. They are crooks and we need to charge every one of them and anybody who helped them steal it!!!

