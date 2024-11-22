Christopher F. Rufo
Christopher F. Rufo
Shutting Down the Department of Education
67
12
Preview
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -11:09
-11:09

Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump promised to "drain the government education swamp." Will he deliver?
Christopher F. Rufo
Nov 22, 2024
∙ Paid
67
12
Share

President Trump has long had his eye on abolishing the Department of Education. During the presidential campaign, he repeatedly promised to “eliminate” the department and to “drain the government education swamp.”

But Republicans have long made this promise, since the department was first established in 1979. The question is not one of desire, but of action: Will Trump deliver?

In this week’s podcast, we’ll look at both sides of the case and outline a plan for what can be done with the troubled agency next year.

The following transcript of the episode has been lightly edited for clarity:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Christopher F. Rufo to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Christopher F. Rufo
Christopher F. Rufo
Leading the fight against the left-wing ideological regime.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher F. Rufo
Recent Episodes
A Repudiation of Woke
  Christopher F. Rufo
If Trump Wins
  Christopher F. Rufo
Trump, Harris, and the Assassin's Bullet
  Christopher F. Rufo
Behind the Kamala Plagiarism Scandal
  Christopher F. Rufo
JD Vance and the New Right
  Christopher F. Rufo
Antisemitism, Left and Right
  Christopher F. Rufo
The Technique of Reality Suppression
  Christopher F. Rufo