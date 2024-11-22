Shutting Down the Department of Education

President Trump has long had his eye on abolishing the Department of Education. During the presidential campaign, he repeatedly promised to “eliminate” the department and to “drain the government education swamp.”

But Republicans have long made this promise, since the department was first established in 1979. The question is not one of desire, but of action: Will Trump deliver?

In this week’s podcast, we’ll look at both sides of the case and outline a plan for what can be done with the troubled agency next year.

The following transcript of the episode has been lightly edited for clarity: