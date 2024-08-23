Robby Starbuck on Punishing Woke Corporations

For years, there has been a meme circling in right-wing networks: “Go woke, go broke.” The idea is that companies that adopt left-wing positions will inevitably suffer a loss on their balance sheets.
The experience of Disney, Target, and Bud Light seemed to offer some support for this thesis. And now, a conservative activist from Nashville, Tennessee, is…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher F. Rufo to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.