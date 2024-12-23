I’d like to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. For me, the Christmas season is not only a time to reflect on the religious meaning of the holiday, but a general period for rest, thought, and preparation.

The good news: I am starting to perceive the beginnings of a change in the culture. There has been a rising madness in America, which began in 2014 and, I hope, reached its zenith in 2024. By this, I am referring to the rise of left-wing racialism, BLM, DEI, and trans ideology—all of which seem to be on the decline, at least within the institutions of elite culture.

Another point of optimism is administrative: there are many capable people in Mar-a-Lago and Washington, DC, who will spend their holiday preparing for the second Trump administration, which, in my estimation, will be an order of magnitude more effective than the first. The president and his advisors have learned the lessons of the past decade and the general culture has become more favorable, which could mean a return to sanity.

I am also preparing plans for next year, which I would like to share with you.

First, I will continue my campaign to abolish DEI in the federal government. My ambition is to persuade President Trump to sign an executive order abolishing the DEI bureaucracy and restoring colorblind equality within the federal government, then pressing this policy outward to federal contractors and recipients of federal funds, which would include virtually all universities in the United States.

Second, as you have seen, I am continuing to experiment with audio and video content, including my recent conversation with the writer and publisher Lomez. This is one of my big projects for the coming year, so please let me know what formats you prefer and if anything stands out as particularly useful or interesting.

Third, my team at Manhattan Institute is preparing a series of major investigative reports, including deep dives on left-wing militants, the Department of Education, and the migration crisis. It is very exciting to be able to expand the scale and scope of our reporting, which is something you will start to see in earnest at the beginning of the year.

And finally, I just submitted the manuscript for my second book to HarperCollins. The book is a treatise on counterrevolution, providing strategies and tactics for the New Right. I am looking forward to working through the editorial process and organizing a live tour to support the publication, which is tentatively scheduled for late summer or early fall of 2025.

In the meantime, I will be taking the next two weeks off and will be quiet on Substack and social media to celebrate the Christmas holiday and, in addition, to take care of our new daughter, who, although born a few weeks early, is healthy and happy. This has been a hectic time in the Rufo household and my family is looking forward to having me home.

Merry Christmas and best wishes to all of you.

