It’s been a busy summer and I wanted to give readers, and, especially, paid subscribers, an update on the wins for the season:

• I published the Manhattan Statement on Higher Education with Jordan Peterson, Bishop Robert Barron, and other leading lights. I then met with Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who endorsed the principles, and am working with her team to translate the ideas into reality.

• I published a series of investigative reports with my City Journal colleague Ryan Thorpe on Harvard, Princeton, Cornell, and Northwestern, exposing their discriminatory DEI programs and racial discrimination in hiring. These stories resulted in multiple Department of Justice civil rights investigations and led, in part, to the resignation of Northwestern president Michael Schill.

• I organized a campaign to stop the nomination of left-wing ideologue Santa Ono from becoming president of the University of Florida. I exposed Ono’s history of left-wing statements and unsuitability for the presidency. Our campaign succeeded when Ono was rejected by the board of governors and replaced by a much more capable and conservative candidate, Dr. Donald Landry.

• I worked with Trump Administration officials to craft language for an executive order prohibiting the federal government from purchasing woke AI. This work will have an impact on the entire industry at a formative stage in the development of artificial intelligence.

These wins are made possible, in part, by your support. If you’re able, I encourage you to become a paid subscriber to this newsletter.