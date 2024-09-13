What Springfield Means

The central conflict in this week’s presidential debate was about a small town called Springfield, Ohio, which, in recent years, has been forced to absorb 20,000 predominantly Haitian migrants.

President Trump sought to champion the residents who have complained about the migrants’ impact on safety, housing, cost of living, and quality of life. Kamala Harris, who orchestrated the Haitian migration as vice president, has defended the practice as providing support and protection for newcomers.

But underneath this debate, there is a vast ideological terrain. The meaning of these symbols is not always as it first appears. In this episode, I’ll map out the ideological principles in play—and yes, talk about the mystery of the “missing cats.”

The following is a rush transcript of the episode. Please let me know in the comments if you would like me to continue publishing transcripts in future episodes: