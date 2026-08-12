Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
1d

What do you expect? California has been a one party state for the last 25 years or so, and Democrats seem to prefer power to constitutional niceties. By every metric that matters to the average Californian - crime, education, homelessness, energy prices, housing, state finances, coercive mandates and regulations - Newsom has run the state into the ground. Yet Democrats vote like zombies for more of the same. It’s like North Korea, but with palm trees and better Mexican restaurants.

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David Holman's avatar
David Holman
1d

Newsom is talented. He’s full of BS but he makes it sound good to libs and middle of the road voters. GOP beware.

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