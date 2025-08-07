Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

JLWPPTB’83
4d

She masks, as do all of her sycophant leftist cowards, to hide her true identity. It hides behind the mask, as her/their ideas hide behind the truth. All of panels of Mamdani and other Marxist mayoral candidate supporters wear the same mask for the exact same reason; they want props for projecting these historically failed ideas, but hide their true identity from the backlash that truth will certainly prove. Lorenz is a parasite, as are they all. They prey on the blood of attention, prominence and relative power. On the fringe of societal norms, they live and breathe on the attention social media provides. The bulk of America, still believes in the cultural foundations, upon which our country was formed. It is these people, in much superior numbers, who must step up and crush this carcinogenic growth, aimed at destroying America - the Marxist goal of which is to tear it all down, so they and theirs can rule the aftermath. This is the way of socialism, Marxism and Communism - history has proved it better than I can summarize it, here. A grounded support of centrist, America first policies will rule, despite the masked chanting. Relegate Lorenz and her Instagram ilk, to the annals of failure, where they all belong.

18 replies
Jeff G.
4d

Seven minutes I can never get back.

Taylor Lorenz exemplifies an NPC, driven by narcissism to seek attention, mistakenly believing people care about her opinions. They don't.

She is irrelevant. Make her go away. Far away.

2 replies
