Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rare Earth's avatar
Rare Earth
1dEdited

During the Biden administration there was tremendous stress and anxiety as the "team" went further and further to the "left," and as we saw him failing as man. The endless lies from the MSM added to the burden. Dylan Mulvaney has come to typify the era.

Today, the country's mood has relaxed. The new democrats are obviously more Marxist than ever and are marginalizing themselves. The Trump team has been as absolutely transparent as it has been practical. Trump, although old, is obviously vigorous. The constant barrage from the MSM is taken for granted and, largely, ignored. They cannot get their footing not even with the "Epstein Files." Gavin Newsom, Walz, Pritzker and Schumer are beclowning themselves daily; it is rather amusing to watch. The declassification of documents that never should have been classified making evident the conspiracy that was the Russia hoax, invented by Hillary Clinton's team, is a relief. We all knew intuitively what had happened, now we know it factually. It would be good to see indictments, prosecutions and punishments, but no one is counting on it. The tariffs have not broken our economy; they are a good negotiating tool, and the working class are seeing their wages increase. The nuclear sites in Iran were bombed, which is comforting. X, thanks to Elon Musk, remains free and is a source of uncurated information. Western Europe appear to be on a downhill slide, but I don't live there. All-in-all, if a genie popped out of a lamp today and asked me for my wish, I'd probably just ask for a cold Pepsi Zero and let it go with that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
JLWPPTB’83's avatar
JLWPPTB’83
1d

I view the next level of impact to move beyond polls, policies and schools, to the home. While much of the turmoil has centered around Trump’s victory, his aggressive policies and shifting schools from liberal brain-washing to fundamental education, the foundation of these efforts falls back to the hardest work; parenting. Whether it is the issue of parents’ responsibility for their children’s actions, or the onus of structure critical to sound development, parents have to bear the weight of our youth’s success. The elephant in the family room, is us. Many have parsed parental responsibility to teachers, to coaches or completely relinquished ownership to unnamed, on-line players. Abdicating ownership of our children, is at the base of many societal problems - be they educational, behavioral or broadly societal. Leading by example is hard. Demonstrating habits in working, practicing a religion, valuing family, requiring academic focus, emphasizing exercise and appreciating our country, are all fundamental to raising healthy, functional children, who feel confident in their path and capable of success. Imparting confidence takes many steps, beginning early with structure, diet and attention. Investing in their education, requires more than dropping kids off at school; we are their best teachers. Prioritizing analog interaction is challenging; the screens are ubiquitous and call loudly for attention. We are seeing the pernicious effects of on-line time, social media and video games, already. The deleterious impact of digital focus is most grotesquely amplified, in the spike in teen depression and sadly, instances of suicides. We limit screen time on school nights - not the coolest move, I know - as well as TV. While this may appear draconian, the kids adapted to it and, as a result, were able to focus their attention on school work, exercise and reading books. Yes, the actual things with pages in them. I am happy to report that, as a result of these efforts, both children are solid kids, excellent students and good athletes. Social media is peripheral, not a driver of their lives. Raising good kids is hard, but necessary. We all have to sacrifice some of our time, energy and effort to provide the basis for their lives. If we don’t, all the elected officials, policy changes and karate instructors in the world will not make the difference. We have to invest heavily in our children. Shy of that investment, I fear that future elections will be held by unhappy, insecure and poorly educated citizens and they are likely to fall prey to blaming others, wanting more government support and all of the negative consequences that come with these false gods. One man’s opinion. Back to working on mine; good luck with yours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher F. Rufo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture