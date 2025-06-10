Christopher F. Rufo

Lois Lassiter
5h

Although I see your point......you are basically throwing the victims of all this to the wolves for political optics.

The neighborhoods burned are ALWAYS the lower income ones. Those people are victimized by everyone.....sending in the troops helps THEM more than anything.

Trump does not care if people hate him...he wants to do what's right. In this case, what's right is stopping the destruction so regular people can go about their lives.

Who CARES about the optics? People are gonna hate Trump, no matter what he does.

His instincts are almost always correct. He needs to stamp out the protests once and for all....before a police officer or Federal agent or innocent civilian gets hurt or killed. Quite frankly, if a protestor bites the dust.....well.....play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

🌱Nard🙏
4hEdited

Jeff Childers (Coffee and Covid) has an interesting take on the riots and speculates that they aren’t really about immigration…that’s just a front. They’re actually tied to the 5% remittance tax in the great big beautiful bill and Mexico is NOT HAPPY about it. They’ve called for mobilization in the US…remittance income in 2024 accounted for close to $65 billion in revenue for Mexico, 3.5% of their GDP. Imagine losing 5% of that. Immigration tugs at heart strings…but it’s always about the money.

I think it would behoove our president to expose this fact to the citizens of the US.

https://open.substack.com/pub/coffeeandcovid/p/fiesta-in-la-monday-june-9-2025-c?r=19oj26&utm_medium=ios

