The Vaporware Campaign

Those in the startup business are familiar with a concept, or marketing technique, called “vaporware.” It works like this: a company creates the illusion of a product—advertisements, photographs, presales—to engage potential customers, and then, if it gets sufficient interest, the company creates the product for real.
This concept has migrated into our p…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher F. Rufo to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.