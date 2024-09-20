It often feels that the political debate is a cacophony. There are a million opinions, produced by a million people, all competing in the marketplace—and it's hard to sort one fact from fiction, truth from falsehood.

I've spent a lot of time in recent years trying to understand the dynamics of American political discourse and to help people break through the veil of propaganda to see the underlying reality.

In today’s episode, I'll talk about one of the most powerful techniques we see: the technique of reality suppression. I will show you how the institutional Left uses the techniques of mass media, propaganda, and emotional manipulation to suppress each reality that threatens its control over the discourse. We'll discuss three examples, and then, most importantly, how we can address this problem.

The following is a rush transcript of the episode. Please let me know what you think in the comments: