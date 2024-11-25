I’m proud to announce that we are a few hundred subscribers away from our first 100,000 readers. This is a major milestone for the Substack and a testament to the work we have been doing and to the great readers who support it.
The mission of this publication is to expose the ideological capture of America’s institutions and to pave the way for a counter-revolution. We have published reports, interviews, and investigations that have scored real victories in the arena. Because of your support, we have also been fortunate enough to hire a number of talented people to work on our strategy, editorial, and a new podcast, which we will be launching in earnest next year.
You should be at 10 million readers! I’ve been following you since you started sounding the alarm on critical race theory and then as you continued to report and help change policies across this country working with legislators, policy makers, education administrators and even going so far as to recapturing a university. I expect plenty more from you and I pray that this new administration taps you as an advisor to help shape our country into one we can all be proud of free from racism, Marxism and woke ideology.
No one seems to understand or want to come to grips with the Substack business model’s flaw - that most people do not want to spend a hundred dollars or more a month on substacks.
I’m a big S/S fan - there is so much great stuff on S/S. I follow about 60 people, but the previews are getting more and more frustrating, the redundancy is a bother, and then there’s the people you subscribe to who stop writing.
While I’m happy for your success, and Substack’s, I wonder about the possibility of peak S/S, and how S/S seems stacked against the little guy who wants to write.