This week, our investigative team at City Journal published an exclusive story about Gavin Newsom providing free sex-change procedures to homeless illegal aliens. The story is so absurd that, at first glance, it might seem fake. But it’s completely real.

Here’s an excerpt from a conversation our reporter, Jonathan Choe, had with one of the transgender migrants living at a publicly funded homeless shelter in San Francisco:

CHOE: Were you able to get hormones? MIGRANT: Yeah, I did that with my doctor. CHOE: So, Medi-Cal, you got the breast implants? MIGRANT: Yes. CHOE: Wow. Taxpayer funded. So here, in California, they give you the breast implants here? MIGRANT: Yes. CHOE: Free? MIGRANT: Yeah.

Jonathan Choe is an amazing reporter. He has a knack for bumbling into extreme situations and getting people talking. He actually went to a number of homeless shelters in San Francisco, and at each homeless shelter he found transgender migrants who told him very directly that they were there to get hormones, breast implants, and, as Jacqueline says, “bottom surgery.”

Bottom surgery, of course, is a euphemism for a procedure called a vaginoplasty. A vaginoplasty is the procedure by which a surgeon will castrate an adult male, carving up his penile tissue and inverting it into what is called a “neo-vagina.” It’s an incredibly disturbing procedure that often has heavy psychosexual undertones for the person seeking it out.

One of my main takeaways from what we uncovered is that the median California voter has placed himself in a completely submissive moral position relative to “oppressed groups.” The California voter will accept any moral demand, any moral imposition, any moral cost—and still not change his vote, because he thinks that if he doesn’t go along with the zeitgeist it means that he’s a “bad person.”

Consequently, California voters have essentially given a blanket ‘yes’ to being morally blackmailed by the layer of activists, administrators, and ideological fanatics within the California state government. With the voters’ acquiescence, the fanatics will concoct whatever bureaucracy or process is necessary to ensure that, in the end, the trans illegals are getting gender surgeries in San Francisco.

The inability of the median voter to stand up and say ‘Enough!’ is why California ends up providing taxpayer-funded vaginoplasties for illegals. In a hyper-feminized, consensus-seeking, offense-avoiding progressive political culture, there is no other option but to provide this boutique medical procedure for what are essentially the perfect avatars of the oppressed: trans homeless illegal aliens.

Newsom’s response to our reporting exemplified the emasculated nature of California’s political class. As the story was gaining traction—going viral on X, picking up attention on Fox News, driving conversation across the country—Newsom’s communications team doubled down and admitted that they were providing trans surgeries to illegal aliens as part of compassionate “care.”

It’s the ultimate ideological endpoint. The only thing they know how to do is mindlessly repeat the mantras and say “yes” to every new ideological fad. For the Left, transgender illegal aliens are the closest you can get to intersectional light-bringers. Catering to their every whim constitutes the fulfillment of the Left’s moral conscience. All moral questions must be deferred to them; no benefit can be denied to them.

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