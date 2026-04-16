Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
1dEdited

The article really needed the price tag as the kicker. This treatment is deep in to the six figures a pop. Insanely profligate wasteful spending! Those gender chop shops are taking it straight to the bank. The Learing Centers on steroids, hormones and a side of surgery.

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john peterson's avatar
john peterson
1d

Nothing surprises me. The left wing globalist cabal thinks it is a basic human right to move to the USA. And a basic human right to get food clothing shelter and medical care. Anyone who disagrees is a hater, bigot, racist, etc etc.

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