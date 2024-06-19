Texas Children’s Hospital Now Under Investigation
Following my whistleblower report, the state attorney general has taken action.
Yesterday, I published an investigative report featuring a Texas Children’s Hospital whistleblower, who alleged that doctors in the hospital’s child sex-change program have committed Medicaid fraud.
Now, the State of Texas has taken action.
I have confirmed with a spokesman for Attorney General Ken Paxton that the alleged Medicaid fraud is “currently being investigated by the Texas Attorney General.”
There are two possible avenues for this investigation: civil and criminal.
If the state pursues a civil case against Texas Children’s, the hospital could lose a significant amount of funding and, in the maximal outcome, even lose access to the state Medicaid program. If the state decides to pursue criminal charges, the doctors involved could face significant fines and up to 10 years in prison.
The scandal of “transgender medicine” is finally reaching the point of crisis. There will be a reckoning—and Texas might lead the way.
My investigative reporting is successfully driving cultural, legal, and political change. Please support it by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter.
So Well done! As you said at the end of your report, there must come a reckoning to all this. And that reckoning must be much bigger and fiercer than just giving the lie to this latest 'Progressive' transgenderitis fad. People currently in positions of influence whose media/social media record would reveal how they were stupid enough and morally bankrupt enough to entertain such nonsense for even one minute should - if and when that reckoning finally comes - be disbarred from occupying positions in academia, in government or in any of the regulated professions. In a sane world they would find themselves subsequently having to work for a living in some occupation lowly enough that they will be able to reflect on their faddy groupthinking hubris.
I have been a supporter of Chris for sometime, before SubStack, and I highly recommend anyone that can contribute to his efforts. He gets things done.