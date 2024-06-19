Yesterday, I published an investigative report featuring a Texas Children’s Hospital whistleblower, who alleged that doctors in the hospital’s child sex-change program have committed Medicaid fraud.

Now, the State of Texas has taken action.

I have confirmed with a spokesman for Attorney General Ken Paxton that the alleged Medicaid fraud is “currently being investigated by the Texas Attorney General.”

There are two possible avenues for this investigation: civil and criminal.

If the state pursues a civil case against Texas Children’s, the hospital could lose a significant amount of funding and, in the maximal outcome, even lose access to the state Medicaid program. If the state decides to pursue criminal charges, the doctors involved could face significant fines and up to 10 years in prison.

The scandal of “transgender medicine” is finally reaching the point of crisis. There will be a reckoning—and Texas might lead the way.

