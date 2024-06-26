For the past year, I have been reporting on the child sex-change scandal at Texas Children’s Hospital.

First, a whistleblower exposed the existence of a clinic where doctors secretly operated on children as young as 11 years old. Then, another whistleblower came forward with allegations that the clinic was committing Medicaid fraud to pay for the child sex-change procedures.

It turned into a national scandal.

Many of my readers have asked what they can do to help shut down this clinic, which is harming vulnerable children and allegedly defrauding taxpayers.

Here is one way to make a difference: send an email to each of the hospital’s leadership, team demanding that they shut down the pediatric sex-change clinic and terminate the employment of Richard Roberts and David Paul, the “gender-affirming” doctors who are currently under investigation for alleged Medicaid fraud.

Here is the contact information for each leader. I implore you to write your messages in a professional, polite, and serious tone. That is the best way to persuade these men and women to make the right decision.

Let me know what you think in the comments.

