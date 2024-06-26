Tell Texas Children’s: No More Pediatric Sex-Changes
It’s time to send a message to the hospital’s leadership team.
For the past year, I have been reporting on the child sex-change scandal at Texas Children’s Hospital.
First, a whistleblower exposed the existence of a clinic where doctors secretly operated on children as young as 11 years old. Then, another whistleblower came forward with allegations that the clinic was committing Medicaid fraud to pay for the child sex-change procedures.
It turned into a national scandal.
Many of my readers have asked what they can do to help shut down this clinic, which is harming vulnerable children and allegedly defrauding taxpayers.
Here is one way to make a difference: send an email to each of the hospital’s leadership, team demanding that they shut down the pediatric sex-change clinic and terminate the employment of Richard Roberts and David Paul, the “gender-affirming” doctors who are currently under investigation for alleged Medicaid fraud.
Here is the contact information for each leader. I implore you to write your messages in a professional, polite, and serious tone. That is the best way to persuade these men and women to make the right decision.
Let me know what you think in the comments.
Mark Wallace - mawallac@texaschildrenshospital.org
Catherine Gordon - catherine.gordon@bcm.edu
Daniel Diprisco - drdipris@texaschildrens.org
Dean Andropoulos - dbandrop@texaschildrenshospital.org
Eric K Williams - ekwillia@texaschildrens.org
Jacqueline Ward - jaward@texaschildrens.org
James Versalovic - jxversal@texaschildrens.org
Jeffrey Shilt - jshilt@texaschildrens.org
Lara Shekerdemian - lssheker@texaschildrens.org
Larry Hollier - larryh@bcm.edu
Mark Mullarkey - mmullarkey@childrensnational.org
Michael Belfort - mabelfor@texaschildrens.org
Michelle Riley-Brown - mmriley@childrensnational.org
Thierry Huisman - huisman@texaschildrens.org
Weldon Gage - wwgage@texaschildrens.org
Lance Lightfoot - LLightfoot@texaschildrens.org
Will email today. Unfortunately, medicine has come under the sway of the Postmodern Progressives. Ideology is everything. Truth is relative. Ethics nonexistent.
Chris, how did we get to this in 2024? Have leftists run out of all the possible ways to feel virtuous?
It must be hard work to wake up everyday, spit in the face of reality, then claim to be the victim and the virtuous