Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
17h

Send this to the Cornell rape hysteria crowd. They never protest when pedophiles, Muslims, and illegals rape innocent women and children. California is a house of horrors.

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P. Winter's avatar
P. Winter
17h

Yeah, but look at the pretty beaches, the amazing skyline, the cool restaurants, and then there's the Golden Gate bridge with the awesome sunsets!!! I have friends, decent, intelligent people, who see all of it and still, come election, will vote for the same Democratic morons who have ruined civilized life in "The City" and other cities in the most beautiful state in the Union. The cognitive dissonance is striking.

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