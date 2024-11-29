Reflections at Midlife

The holiday season has begun. I hope that all of you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. For me, this season is a time to set aside politics for a moment and appreciate all that has happened in the past year. It is a time to retreat into the cocoon of one’s family and slow down.

This is a particularly meaningful Thanksgiving for me, as I’ve reached the point of midlife. I turned forty over the summer and, earlier this month, my wife and I welcomed our fourth child into the world. So, I wanted to take this opportunity to provide some reflection that may, in turn, provide you with a point of reflection of your own.

All that and more in this week’s podcast.