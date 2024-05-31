It’s time for another open Q&A. Ask your question and I’ll do my best to answer as many as possible in the next 24 hours. If you appreciate this feature, I encourage you to become a paid subscriber.
What’s the best way to prepare to live in a banana republic where the rule of law has been supplanted by the rule of vicious men who have captured a massive and corrupt central government?
At a personal level, move to a community with shared values and, ideally, a functioning local legal system. At a political level, however you feel about Trump, I think it is imperative that he win the presidency, to show that this tactic will not be rewarded. There should also be some official retribution, to create a penalty for this kind of political prosecution.
I have little confidence in the long term effect of retribution. Rather institutional changes are needed. For example, at the constitutional level there should be new amendments and laws that prevent one generation from making sovereign debt slaves of a future generation.
Also, someplace where you can shoot someone on the most well-known avenue in your most populous city with impunity.
We need to prepare to defend America, not prepare to live in a banana republic
It might be too late to defend it — that should have started in earnest and with urgency at least 40 years ago, if not longer. It’s now a recovery mission.
The American people have been asleep for 40 years, but over the last four years they have been waking up so I believe there’s still hope.
Well, here is my opportunity to say, "I told you so!!"
And I did. Countless times over many years.
What's that old saying about leading a horse to water?
All I know is, everything works on the local level. Everything. Maybe we should just stop paying attention to the insane debacle that are presidential "elections." Too many people are emotionally invested in what is a de facto circus.
Sage advice. Find neighbors of character and moral clarity and cultivate relationships with them.
Yes it's effectively become largely a part of the MSM entertainment industry.... meanwhile the permanent Leftist techno-bureaucracy grinds on .... and on, pulverising our once great Western culture to a mush
How do we win on the local level?? This is the answer but locally the politicians currently have bought their influence. EVERYONE hates Lindsey Graham but he owns the republican party and everyone who works in local gov so that sphere of influence is impenetrable without deep pockets motivating a community activism movement.
"All politics is local", I believe, is attributed to Tip O'Neil. I will take that further with "All law enforcement and justice administration is local". I see the legal system as the old three-legged stool, police, prosecutor, judge. There has to be coherent functioning between all three or the wheels come off of the cart. When prosecutors refuse to seek an indictment to enforce a law, the police no longer arrest those who break that law. The judge can hold considerable sway over a trial by what they allow, don't allow, and the jury instructions. So many judges view the law as a living, evolving entity that needs to be changed if they see fit, rather than kicking it back to the legislative branch to "fix".
Yes, well said.
Not true. School boards are local but look at the hellishness they've done in recent decades.
I agree 100%! I’m on a school board fighting the good fight and they don’t like OpEds. My only way to fight the bullies. Rebecca Hamman CT Examiner
Good for you!! You're fighting the good fight.
Yep. Dr. Pournelle taught me the political term 'Devolution':
Move power down as close to the people as possible; The other
ingredient in the cure is 'Transparency': No government secrets,
particularly in expenses.
Our college who tracked EVERY DIME up until then suddenly got millions in Covid money they didn't have to track. Multiply that x all the other institutions. Where did all that money go? Into the pockets of all the corrupt a-holes carrying out the WEF/NATO directives (which includes color revolution, DEI, CRT, LGBTQWERTYUIOP+++3x, etc).
I’m not kidding when I say, “Just vote ‘NO’!”
I wonder - if a sizable portion of Americans expressed their disgust at the polls in this manner, would it prove the weakness of the Beltway mandate and force a reckoning?
Well, no, but I really am at wit’s end with all of these clowns.
It is time for new nations. This one cannot be maintained because there is no shared culture. It would be impossible after all the damage done to impose a new or rediscovered shared culture in a common area. That is necessary for a nation to be a nation. We need new nations. The sooner we realize that and get going the better.
Yes!! I've been saying this for a while now. Perhaps 'Balkanization' is the answer. And yes, 'multiculturalism' has now gone too far. Look what happened to Sweden. Look what happened to us. When you have millions upon millions of illegals invading the U.S. WHILE CARRYING THEIR OWN FLAGS, it won't end well. Our shared Western culture along with its mores and morals was lost in the sixties when Commies took over the Universities. They followed, and still follow, Saul Alinsky's "Rules for Radicals," which was published, I believe, in the late sixties to early seventies. If you ever happen to find a copy, look at his "Rules." Absolutely horrifying because IT'S HAPPENING HERE. Right now.
Is the deepest struggle within us? How do we maintain a strong communal identity that is also respected by the outside? While living under an oppressive regime poses many challenges, one approach is to form close-knit communities with strong cultural and family ties, as many Mennonite communities have done successfully. Living according to principles of honesty, hard work and self-sufficiency within a supportive social network can help insulate people from corruption and instability in the outside world. Nurturing strong intellectual and moral development within such a community could also help establish rule of law in spirit, if not in name, providing stability and protection from the arbitrary rule of those in power. (Brave's Leo AI helped with some wording and content)
Like MTG? Lol!!!!
Regarding the banana republic... Alternatively, the banana republic is just a feature to help us give all political power to the antichrist. Big Tech could empower such a person to fully take over the world, who would inform policy manipulations using big tech AI.
Trouble is, we have little hope of an intervention such as the Nuremberg Trials. For that, you need a moral authority in power, who can ride gunshot over the leftwing Neo-Marxists and others of that ilk.
Who Guards the Guards? If the thugs hold the keys to your kingdom, you need someone who is above them in authority. Who would that be?
Desperate Canadians tried Queen Elizabeth in her later years, since she is the Head of State there, and can constitutionally dismiss a corrupt elected government such as Trudeau's. Whether she willingly betrayed Canada, or WEF-man Charles twisted her arm, Elizabeth ended- up looking the other way and reneging on her duties to Canada in this fashion. So that was no good, was it?
Can the American Association of Pediatrics be compelled to acknowledge the findings of the Cass report and the WPATH files?
Yes, in time. Their reputation is suffering significant damage and doctors are becoming more bold in resisting this ideology. Push, push, push. Eventually they will cave.
The administrative class will be the very last to accept reality. APA and AAP are not responsive to outside pressure. It will have to resolve as politics. You're already seeing that with the state bans on childhood sex lobotomies. We are now in the persuasion phase. If Christopher has a suggestion for getting Jamie Reed, Leor Sapir, and Hilary Cass more mainstream media exposure, I am all ears.
I found the Cass report to be far too little, far too late. It simply stated the obvious, and went nowhere near far enough in calling out this behavior. That being said, people who were even less astute seemed to be impressed by it. So I suppose that is something.
I tend to agree with you on this.
The process is time-consuming and disturbing. Having abandoned religion (and philosophy), we have only "empirical" proof left, and only barely; those who immediately see the obvious were (in the 30's/40's) "premature opponents," and are now "civil rights violators."
Our relationship with reality has become tenuous.
But don't give up. Reality is still there! And we can make it show.
I have infinite hope in God - the creator and ongoing ruler of all things.
European Doctrine of Discovery? Genocide, colonization, slavery, and apartheid?
What?
Research the 'Doctrine of Discovery.'
Don't forget the Harvard Pilgrim Study, just released in April showing bisexual women have a 37% increased mortality rate and lesbian women 20% from their heterosexual peers. So we have three legs of the LGBT showing either increased mortality with risky behavior, Trans is mental health per the Dr. Cass study. We know 1 million people are still infected with HIV/AIDs per year with gay men being the highest population from risky sexual transmission. Need to address Safety in all schools and remove risks, i.e, remove LGBT.
Why is George Soros untouchable, his name is thrown around everyday and the destruction he's caused OUR country is immeasurable
Because what he is doing is not illegal, and he has enough money to insulate himself from political consequences.
That's just the thing.....they have these tactics of theirs arranged just as you say -- not technically illegal, and with far more than enough money to insulate themselves. You can buy a great many friends that way, Including the elected officials of Western governments.
While the normal folk are working their jobs and raising families and paying mortgages (and would not dream of indulging in crazy leftwing activism), the WOKE/Neo-Marxists take advantage in gaining the upper hand by causing mayhem and insidiously crawling into the institutions while the guards are asleep.. They forcefully grab the narrative while the solid citizens believe that the narrative is set already and is chugging along as it should.
Reminds me of the Canada-US relationship. Americans, by and large, rarely think of Canada except as a camping destination. Which is too bad, but there you go. Canada has tended to be invisible to Americans in that way. So-o-o.....the globalists wishing to use Canada as a testing-ground for their insane visions, and eventual launch-pad into the US territories, hope it will remain as invisible as possible. Because then they can advance quite far under cover.
Seems like Wealth can insulate one from justice in 99% of cases. Trump is the 1 % . If US Citizens don't wake up they will start the slide into the 1% which slowly become 50% or more.
I’m worried about this.
Exactly my thoughts
He plays the J card. Or at least his supporters in the media do. Of course, it's the height of irony considering his childhood activities! lol
I was a child in the 70s. I saw the mind-set of "WOKE" and Neo-Marxism all around me, and I realized even that that all you had to do to draw them in was to appeal to their vanity. Their Achilles Heel. Call them "progressives" and you had the young Boomers eating out of your hand. Had them on a leash. And I knew that there must be something controlling and sinister in all of this supposed progressiveness, or it would not have been used (widely) as a carrot on a stick. I am female, but was astute enough never to declare myself a feminist. Or to think that way. They didn't catch me.
I even saw through that hypnotic little TV ditty, "I'd Like to Teach the World to Sing". Trying to introduce open borders and the idea of the post-national state, with changed demographics. In a lovely sugar-coated way. Through your friendly corporate controllers.
It was Mark Steyn and Yuri Bezmenov and I in the 80s. Although canaries in the coalmine rarely get anywhere. A few desperate tweets here and there tended to be drowned out.
What's taken everyone so long to see this?! I thought it was as plain as the nose on one's face, decades ago.
It's been creeping in steadily, but I think many conservatives let their guard down after the end of the Cold War. They thought communism had been defeated. They were wrong.
Hello, Christopher. I enjoyed your book.
It wasn't only about Communism, though. There was a phenomenon going around, still, post Cold War, that included Communism, but wider. It was about whatever operates Human Group Psychology. I began as a girl asking the unanswered question about WHAT caused over 60 million Germans in the 1930s to go collectively mad. Because whatever it was, Communism was using the same engine. And then cults in the 70s were powered the same way too. So that was my goal...to work out this phenomenon. Evolutionary Science was a good place to begin, I found. And then, so much more.
I wondered why the rest of society had lost their curiosity. I was as persistent as a dog after a bone, so I suppose that helped.
Bullseye!
But it was not only about Communism. You have to look at the wider patterns to start asking questions about what has led us to 2024.
You are correct. Communism doesn't cover the situation. It is various forms of tyranny combined. Whether they describe it as progressive or whatever, the goal is power and control of the ruling class over the working class. Marx was wrong about many things, but his basic ideas were attractive to a lot of people. The basic problem with Marx's ideas is that his plan for the common folk to take control is impossible because of human psychology. If 'everyone' owns everything equally, some will be lazy and do nothing and some will be ambitious. Soon the ambitious folks see the lazy folks getting the same benefits without doing any of the work and become angry. Then the ambitious ones either work to control the situation or they decide to do like the lazy ones and do nothing and get the same benefits. As those few ambitious ones who work to control the situation and are successful, it all turns back into a similar tyranny as what was the initial situation. It is the opposite of capitalism, which is the most successful society ever created. Unfortunately, our capitalism has been corrupted by those in power to where it is more socialism or communism than actually being capitalism.
In general, is it still safe to say that the core issue is what we now call neo-Marxist indoctrination? The progressives took over the institutions with atheistic, centrally planned, Utopian style ideology. Maybe some terms have changed. I'd be interested to know if there is something more, but to me it looks like those who took over the universities just transitioned from like Sartre to Foucault but are the same global dominating group. I don't know if they are aligned with the communist powers like China or are now in competition to overtake them?
It isn't solely politics that we are looking at here. Politics is the flavor of this mind-game, but not the game itself. You can see the identical mind-games in the Cult Movement. Or in religious extremism. Or in gang life.
It has to do with the way the human mind operates, and then it branches out to the various structures in society which can be used to control minds.
I was a child in the 50's. I was fascinated by the stories of those who escaped the Soviet Union and the reasons they gave for feeling compelled to risk their lives to escape from communism. I read everything I could about the communists and the nazis. The Black Book of Communism is a good, educational source, even though it is long and some of it is very boring. The main thing that I learned is that their (commies) description of their goals and their agenda can be made to sound lovely, but as much as they call for equality of all (equity they say now) their agenda inevitably leads to crushing tyranny for the masses with a wealthy, elite ruling class. Germany and Russia were taken over quickly, but the process here has been baby steps and a bit here and a bit there. However, it appears that we have gotten to the point where we are on the razors edge of no return. The corruption of the ruling class is nearly complete and it may take a second revolutionary war to recover. Unfortunately, I don't know if our people are capable of that.
You may have read these already, but in case not:
"They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933-45" Milton Mayer
"Brainwashing: The Story of Men who Defied It" Edward Hunter
Thank you
You call it well, sir. You have seen the patterns too. I know where this could lead us. No word of a lie there.
Am I naive in hoping for a mass awakening?
Not me, I am one who was mesmerized by the idea, utopian and global, but now I see the damage and suffering, it is everywhere.
Better late than never.
People get it, then they get pulled back into the psyop. All it takes is a bit of MSM. Sadly.
Groupthink never got me. But then, you have to accept that you're never going to be the most popular kid in the class that way, either. It's a trade-off.
How do we encourage/ask Elon Musk/Bill Ackman and similar others to startup STEM high-schools/universities in the vein of the University of Austin/TX? Such institutes could be "home" to the many talented students being rejected from ivy-land and encourage admission/credit based on merit.
The US is falling behind in STEM expertise.
I think this initiative is well underway. But it will only represent a small fraction of universities, so reforming existing institutions is also critical.
That's good to know. I don't see much happening (by way of new institutions) in STEM, however perhaps I'm unaware. Thanks Chris.
When the vast majority of advisors in high schools strongly recommend a college education, it discourages many from going into individual businesses or the trades. Then the student gets a degree in LGBTQ basketweaving, has a serious student loan debt and gets a job working in a fast food restaurant.
The experts and advisors, in too many cases, are in need of a new viewpoint. Too many of them think that everyone else should follow in their footsteps but experts and advisors are not the ones who really power the economy.
Thanks. Good point.
UT Austin ? You have got to be kidding me. I was a student at UT Austin in the 70s and it was divided just like the USA . The liberal arts were leftist and Business and Engineering were Conservative. With very little mixture on either side. From what I know about UT Austin today the Conservatives are losing the battle even in the Bus. and Eng. side. But there is some turning now with so much CRT, DEI etc being exposed.
University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) /= University of Austin (UATX)
I think she meant the other, new university- I can’t remember its name.
If so then I apologize. It sort of set me off even thinking about my time at UT being a Vietnam Vet. and having to take some of the lib arts classes required .
University of Austin in Texas. Not, the University of Texas in Austin. :)
Thank you for for your service.
They really need a more unique name, for branding purposes if nothing else.
Why is communism not hated and looked down upon in the same way as Nazism, even though it was just as destructive (if not more)?
This is a great question. I'm sure there is better historical research, but my sense is that the rhetoric of the Left has a sympathetic element—the utopian, egalitarian frame is persuasive to many people; and intellectuals were able to downplay the historical atrocities of the Left.
You are precisely correct. The way they describe it, it sounds lovely, utopian. Unfortunately, it inevitably creates a tyranny with a wealthy, elite ruling class crushing the working class into grinding poverty. Our 'education system' seems to have quit teaching honest history since the Soviet Union collapsed and the fear of nuclear war with the Soviet Union faded away. Thus the students never learn the other side of the story.
👍
There was a high-end restaurant in the high-end Cherry Creek business district of Denver called 'Mao' in the 2000's.
https://www.westword.com/best-of/2004/food-and-drink/best-gratuitous-use-of-joe-pantoliano-in-an-asian-restaurant-5078235
"Yes, Mao is the hippest, slickest, South Beach-iest joint to debut on the Denver restaurant scene in a long time"..."a restaurant dedicated to the happy memories of a murderous communist revolutionary."
Imagine that type of glowing write-up about a restaurant called 'Hitler.' Would never happen. Not an accident of our coordinated educational and media system.
Capitalism/ classical liberalism alone is spiritually empty and unsatisfying, but its emphasis on freedom pairs well with religious expression. The result was a flourishing society like no other. The US was very religious in the past, but as religion declines a spiritual void is opening up. Communism and other misguided activist ideologies fill this spiritual void in a way by claiming to usher in a new sensibility or a higher state of being on Earth.
🎯
Communism taps into a values hierarchy that is widely embraced in Western societies. Consider two values
- Serve the common good
- Respect for the individual
These two values often compete against each other; for example vaccine mandates, gun control, Universal Basic Income. A significant percentage of western society will prioritize serving the common good over respect for the individual. With that priority the pitch for communism in the West is often easy. The Enlightenment disrupted this hierarchy, and this disruption’s first major instantiation was the US Bill of Rights.
Serving the 'common good' becomes a problem when it is forced on everyone, versus the people having personal freedom to choose. Developing a vaccine is a good thing if it works. Forcing everyone to take it when it has significant side effects and is unnecessary for most people is simply a show of power or a push for some to make a profit.
In the case of human sacrifice serving the common good is a problem when it is forced on one individual.
They are both part of the dysfunctional group dynamic known as totalitarianism (not solely a political term, btw). Soviet Communism was more secretive and mysterious to Westerners, I think. We heard far less about it than Nazism. We even fought Hitler in WWII, and heard all about him.
Look how keenly the West went into Communist China and sent them our manufacturing base not so long ago. How blooming stupid was that? My dog could have told them not to do it. They knew that CCP China was Communist. It just didn't seem to register that Communism means evil. And that now they control your trade, and are becoming wealthy from it. If they wish, they can apply that wealth against the West.
it seems capitalism isn't too shabby either when it comes to totalitarianism... oh and it was the usa - uk and friends that funded germanys rise of nazism, so there is that too...
Capitalism has never been perfect, but it is the best we have. In comparison to totalitarianism and its spin-offs, it is wonderful.
If you have a perfect system to suggest.....do tell.
i don't think any of the systems are perfect, but the ragging on communism is over the top...
The ragging on Communism over the top? We haven't even warmed up. Considering the trail of blood and terror and destruction throughout the world due to Communism, it would take several volumes just to offer the introduction.
Oh, James....
do the same with capitalism and i will be fine with it.. cheers..
What would you recommend as the best resource to cover the basics of DEI prior to my discussion (as a public school board member) with a state organization?
I would recommend the critical race theory chapters of my book! :)
Excellent. I just added "America's Cultural Revolution" to my cart.
To be clear, I believe I have a pretty grasp already, but I like to be as well-prepared as possible.
What will be the mechanism to help non woke Universities to be seen, advertised and treated as the new elite universities that do actual truth seeking and research and not _______ "studies" and cause the ivies to diminish in stature?
State universities should simply shut down non-scholarly, activist "studies" departments.
There are many things that should be done. The trouble is, who is going to do this? Who has the will and the authority? There is Gov. DeSantis in Florida doing some of it, for instance. The issue is to be able to put more politicians like him in power.
Chris, 'Deplorables' could have a lot of fun and have our voices heard with something like this.
From Perplexity AI:
Rush Limbaugh's involvement in the infamous "Dan's Bake Sale" event in 1993 started as an offhand joke but snowballed into a massive grassroots gathering of his fans. Here are the key details:
In March 1993, a caller named Dan Kay asked Limbaugh for a free subscription to his newsletter since he couldn't afford the $29.95 fee. Limbaugh quipped that Kay should try holding a bake sale to raise the money.
Kay took the suggestion literally and organized a bake sale for May 22 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Word spread among Limbaugh's audience, and fans from across the country made plans to attend and urged Limbaugh to go as well.
On the day of the event, an estimated 20,000 to 70,000 Limbaugh fans converged on Fort Collins, with some traveling from as far as England and Guam. Billboards along highways advertised "Rush to Dan's Bake Sale."
Limbaugh flew in by helicopter due to the traffic jams caused by the massive crowds. He spoke to the attendees for about 10 minutes, during which Kay presented him with the $29.95 check and a giant fortune cookie baked by a local restaurant owner.
The event, dubbed the "Conservative Woodstock," became a symbol of grassroots support for Limbaugh's brand of conservatism. However, Kay himself ran out of baked goods within minutes due to the overwhelming turnout.
Wow, what a story!
I totally remember this. Rush! What I’d give to hear his voice again.
Take some notes from the 1971 "Rules for Radicals" by Saul Alinsky. Then turn the tactics back on the WOKE.
The rebranded TItle IX (which substitutes gender identity for "sex") in its wording is scheduled to be implemented by the Biden Administration in August. This will impact females (and also males with regard to due process issues) in many negative ways. Since this is a regulation/rule and not a law, could this be readily reversed by another administration? If so, what would be the procedure for doing so?
It will impact females and how many of those females who vote will not vote in what is best for themselves, but for the Blue?
How to expose the NGO's such as the Catholic Church . Surely the majority of , so called Christians are not in favor of their involvement in the millions of illegal immigration.
Also are we , the USA , going to have to go to War with Mexico and the Drug Cartels?
One of my Logos Fellows did a great report on migrant NGOs: https://www.thefp.com/p/nonprofits-make-billions-off-migrant-children
The drug cartels should be declared terrorist organizations. They kill thousands of Americans annually. When the twin towers were destroyed on nine eleven we declared war. Those terrorists killed almost 3,000 Americans. The Mexican cartels kill about 100,000 Americans every year and we do essentially nothing to stop the slaughter. Makes me wonder who in our government are profiting from the actions of the cartels.
You should definitely speak out about the cartels, human smugglers, drug runners, Catholic and Jewish charities facilitating human trafficking on the border. The main Jewish human trafficking cartel has ties to DHS secretary Mayorkas. Write to your representatives and push for a hot war on the border to defend your country. Also push for mass deportation of tens of millions of illegals.
American soldiers should be humiliated to be working overseas while their own nation is actively invaded. Tell them so. Speak up boldly about stopping ALL foreign military aid to Ukraine, Israel and the like so they can fight proxy wars for the US. This has VERY LITTLE American support. The majority of Americans don't care about Ukraine or Israel. they care about America.
are there good ngos and bad ngos? how about all those colour revolutions funded by usa ngos??
Yes, there are good and bad. Catholic Charities is up to their eyeballs in trafficking unaccompanied minors in the giant invasion of our nation. They are making bank with government $$. Sad to say.
i don't know anything about this.. please offer a link with information about it, as i would read it.. thanks..
Assume all secular NGOs are bad. With the religious ones it's maybe 50/50.
Given the disaster that was the initial invasion of DEI & CRT at Evergreen University, why did it then spread to almost every other university within a year (or 3), and how was this so seamlessly coordinated?
It's been building for years. It's very hard for university administrators to resist.
I think that part of the problem is that those in control of the universities tend to live in an academic bubble and think they are smarter than the 'common folk'. The universities, as businesses, should be made to follow the same laws and regulations as other businesses.
George Soros and company
I want to know the method, though. How the pipeline works. Who does George inform, and how? Who is running each area (of colleges/universities, etc). How does the system work?
Heather Mac Donald's 'The Diversity Delusion'.....which I reviewed here would go a long way to answering your question: https://grahamcunningham.substack.com/p/how-diversity-narrows-the-mind
Here's a snippet..."it is a devastatingly compelling expose of “how race and gender pandering corrupt the university and undermine our culture.” To be a believer in personal responsibility in the contemporary West is to be continually assailed by invocations to feel guilty about the - largely baseless - alleged grievances of an ever-growing list of ‘victims of society’. This competitive victimhood narrative originated in academia but now oozes daily from the liberal media and has progressively been absorbed as orthodoxy in each and every one of our institutions, all the way from schools to armed forces....."
It is a mistake, in my view, to pin it all on individuals like Soros plus a few Marxist academics. Poisonous as these people have been, the problem is much bigger and more longstanding than that. The real problem is people's tendency to groupthink (and ironically high IQ university types are actually more prone to this than people lower down the social scale). Letting these people dominate academia for 50+ years and sheep-dip the young and ambitious future professional classes with all their bogus Social Justice nonsense....that is the answer to how the pipeline has worked. Plus the fact that conservative politicians only started to notice it all a few years ago by which time it was too late.
Thank you!
You are welcome! Hope you will find time to read the whole review and if you find it useful subscribe free to get my essays each month.
The method, for Soros, is to fund institutional efforts and public demonstrations: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/13/us/politics/george-soros-racial-justice-organizations.html. An important question is why DEI, and the answer involves considering how western societies operate. That consideration involves behaviors and normative values: the lust for power and control over others, the inclination to marginalize the adept and protect the inept. The emotional reward many get from virtue signaling. It also involves the real returns to isome groups who, absent DEI, have little chance of success, and consequently support those who promote DEI. Remember LBJ's "We will have them voting for us for the next two hundred years?"
I wonder how he managed that. I would have loved to be a fly on the wall in these meetings where people suddenly decided they needed to have DEI and CRT idiocy running the show.
Not sure it was sudden.
America's Cultural Revolution | Ep. 1 @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvLxX8BkHN0
The Long March Through the Institutions | Ep. 2 @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NEt9XepeGt4
It was not sudden. It had been building since just after WWII.
The idea was that it could be done militarily at great expense or it could be done through the subtle and largely un-noticed Trojan Horse method, but take two or more generations.
Thanks for the links.
Also see https://www.influencewatch.org/person/george-soros/?
Obama and Valerie Jarrett run everything.
I don't know about Jarrett, but Barry is as much a pawn as Biden. Someone else has been leading him by the nose his entire life. He is NOT in charge. Look deeper...
Here's a nutty question from out of the blue: My wife and I attended our daughter-in-law's graduation at New College of Florida, which was a disgrace. (She was one of the few respectful graduates and tried to silence those around her.) Nevertheless, my wife, who used to be the office manager at the counseling services department of a private Christian University, would like to help the transition at New College to your goal of the Hillsdale of the South, and would love an opportunity to work for you there, if possible.
Great, please have her reach out to the president's office. I agree that the disruption was disgraceful and expect that those students will meet a significant punishment.
Jumping on this bandwagon. My husband and I are in Colorado where the legislature has lost its mind. DEI, CRT, gender ideology, the removal parental rights are rampant, ruining education and decimating families. We are both looking for employment in SW Florida (my family is there). I am currently the Head of School in a Charter School, and would welcome an opportunity to serve in any capacity that respects parents, families and children, seeks to promote academic excellence, preserve sanity, and restore classical education. I’d be honored to work with Chris, AND your wife🙏.
Maybe reach out to Inspiration Acadamy in Bradenton, FL right near Sarasota. The founder of it was one of the trustees at New College for a while.
Were you at all surprised by the Trump guilty verdict on all counts? I know I wasn't.
I expected it, but was still shocked. A truly disturbing precedent.
I was saddened, not surprised. The left controls the big cities and especially NY & CA. And that goes from the janitors to the governors. Obviously, there are some conservatives there who still believe in the constitution and such, but many of them are moving out or keep quiet about their view for fear of retaliation.
I was gobsmacked. It was a real eye opener.
Where is a good place for a freedom-loving American to live? I am leaving NYC after 30 years, thoroughly disgusted after yesterday’s verdict, but have no destination planned. Anyone? Pitch your location If it’s conservative-friendly.
Florida, I'm outside of Tampa.
I had an Aunt who lived in Bonita Springs. Nice to visit. Close?
Texas…but only if you join the fight to keep it as red as possible. We have our struggles here, too. It is everywhere!
We have a LOT of common subscriptions.
Texas is kinda big. 5x the size of NY. Any more specific recommendations? I have enjoyed short visits to Austin, Dallas, Houston and a longer one in Amarillo.
Are you aware of any deliberate movement in the medical academics community AWAY from DEI? Interestingly the pass rate for the veterinary licensing board exam (VAVLE) has been dropping each year since 2018-2019. This was published in a recent Journal of the American Veterinary Association, without much speculation as to why.
Hmmm….could there be a link?
Yes, we are abolishing DEI in state universities! I think we are up to six states now.
See hartgroup.org (UK)
Who is running this country? It is certainly not the demented old man we see in public.
The bureaucracy. It's always the bureaucracy.
Without a doubt it is Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett and George Soros.
I have heard rumours that the Democrats want to do a quick last-minute switch and put in Michelle Obama as the Dem candidate for the election. Any truth to that, do you suppose? BO has a snakish cast to him, I have always thought.
I have heard the same rumor. But I think BO has something even better in mind because replacing Joe with Michelle would piss off many Dems. He will replace Kamala with Michelle and after the inauguration in January Joe will resign "for health reasons". Gavin Newsom will be a Cabinet Secretary and Kamala will be the next Governor of California and get the next Supreme Court nomination as payment. Michelle will be President for the next 11 years with BO and Valerie Jarrett (and George Soros) telling her what to do every day. Take this to the bank.
Sounds extremely possible to me, Carl. Even more believable is Obama getting his wife in as VP, and then making certain that Biden moves along after inauguration. Then it looks so natural..... As if it was just one of those things. Ahem.
What is it about Democratic Presidents thinking the job should go to their wives after them? Worse than a royal family.
Read Jason Chafetz book: The Puppeteers
It is not too long and is very well written. It gives a good explanation of many aspects of the 'deep state' and the bureaucracy which controls most of our government.
You will learn a lot (and perhaps be infuriated). It is well worth the time.
Ontario Canada: community college attendance is 75% foreign students. Hundreds of thousands of kids. Upon graduation from a one or two year diploma they are given a corresponding one or two year work permit during which time they can attempt to get a job good enough to qualify for immigration status known as “permanent resident “.
The education is secondary, it is a back door bribe for immigration.
Today dishonesty is so prevalent, we take for granted simple, obvious, institutionalized dishonesty, I wonder, has it always been this way?
It's a scam, and should be shut down.
Yes, it is. Have you seen the news clips over the protests in Prince Edward Island, Canada? These "students" from various third world countries are raging and demanding that they be allowed to stay permanently. Just because they want it. And because they will stage temper tantrums if Canada says NO. The country now pays far more for housing immigrants than they pay to Canadian pensioners.
I recommend following Western Standard News (Canada) or Rebel News with Ezra Levant (Canada), or True North.
The rot began to set-in across Canada when Pierre Trudeau arrived on the scene in the late 60s, supported by his pal Maurice Strong, and by the Club of Rome. Pierre T. had already spent years making very friendly connections with Castro in Cuba and with Communist China.
Canada was a testing-ground for Global elitist utopian fantasies. So well-placed geographically.....that huge land mass right above the American northern border. Hm-m-m. And the fact that Americans never paid much attention to Canada made it perfect!
Well said. Canada is altogether feckless. That said the unintended consequence of this massive immigration is a rise in Quebec separatism, PSP might just be the guy that can get’er done.
I know a great deal about Canada, Diamond Boy. I agree with you. Canadians need to get past the Anne of Green Gables mentality, because the poor dupes are having the cupboard cleaned out right under their noses. They will wake up one day soon, and Canada will not be theirs any longer (someone else wants all those valuable natural resources and all that space). Same Trojan Horse tactic is being used across the West, but Americans have a bit more fight in them. Thank God. The Brits are sinking almost as fast as the Canadians.
When China controls your northern border, my American friends.....you will really have worries. Pay attention to what is happening north of the 49th parallel.
A feckless people are doomed as you say. Really Canada could well fall apart in the 2030’s.
Still 18 months to go before Canadians have a chance of ousting the insidious Trudeau regime from power. Things could fall apart in the northern world before 2030, unless there is a mass awakening.
As a Canadian...It's obvious that Trudeau is just a puppet of unknown masters & A is absolutely right about being a testing-ground...just look at the freezing of bank accounts..Justin is not innovated enough to be the mastermind of this idea.....Canada is the experiment & what is the most frightening is that 99% of Canadians have no clue
I know things are getting worse in Canada but there have always been lots of immigrants. My daughter is one, she went to McGill, had a post grad visa then permanent residency recently became a citizen. In her business her partner is a brilliant man born in India his assistant is from China. My daughter has friends s from Ireland, Australia, South Africa, the Middle East etc. All well educated and accomplished. Jus sayin.
One of the results of unbridled immigration in Canada is that the socialized medical care system has broken down, and housing prices are in insanity-land. The average middle-class smaller family home (often built over 30 years ago), in now well over a million dollars, across Canada. You might get an older 250 sq. ft. condo in Toronto for $400,000. If you're lucky. And Vancouver is unlivable except for the wealthy. Or those who bought decades ago. In terms of rents, even in the less populous areas, you will pay well over $2000 per month for a small one-bedroom. This has happened mainly in the past ten years. Canadians can no longer afford to live in their own country.
Fran, there are a number of well-educated immigrants who have brought value to Canada. Then there are millions more who simply drain the country on the welfare role while the caliphate builds its next generation here.
Some of the smaller Canadian cities are now more like cities in the Middle East and India. Perhaps 5% original Canadians remaining. And you might be forgiven for mistaking Vancouver for Beijing. The unskilled third world immigrants were brought in by Pierre Trudeau as "multiculturalism" in the 70s. Citizens dared not complain, though there was no benefit to Canada.. He had worked out his propaganda. Shoved down the throats of Canadians. It was Pierre Trudeau's way of buying votes, and of destroying the culture of the "old stock" Canadians who built the country. He wanted to turn it into his post-national Communist utopian vision after he destroyed it. His son Justin continues this. Many Canadians think that the Trudeaus wish to open the country to takeover by CCP China. There has already been very worrisome Chinese election interference, and the Governor General of Canada embarrassed himself in an inquiry by admitting that he is in love with CCP China.
You need to understand what is really happening in Canada. It is not about linking arms and singing kumbaya. Falling for that nonsense has destroyed Canada rather quickly. It's a cover, Fran! As a means of cultural and political takeover.
Please wake up.
Only since 1964, and the Lyndon Johnson administration.
Even if Trump is elected and serves his term, the reality denying gender ideology will continue to march forward as this is a long war. What are concrete things “regular people” can do along the way to turn the moderate Dems in their lives, and give them the support to publicly recognize what’s happening not to just the Democrat Party, but to our rights?
#1 Do not vote for any Democrat. Even if that person is logical, their vote gives more power to the leftists. Vote for the opposition. A left leaning Republican gives one more vote to the GOP.
#2 Participate if you can. Run for a local office, or at least go to the public meetings.
Forgive the sloppy syntax.
How are things going at New College in Sarasota?
Very well! I will have a piece coming out this summer with an update and goals for Year Two.
Have you heard of a key to an understanding of the dynamics of conflict resolution that arises as a direct outcome of the fledgling science of Communication Theory, borrowing the crucial concept of the meta-perspective. It is defined as a higher-order perspective on the viewpoint held by another: schematically defined as “this is how I see you-seeing me.” The higher-order groupings of virtues/values are ordered as subsets within such a hierarchy of meta-perspectives, each more abstract grouping building upon that which it supersedes. Take, for example, the cardinal virtues (prudence, justice, temperance, and fortitude), the theological virtues (faith-hope-charity-decency), and the classical Greek values (beauty-truth-goodness-wisdom). Each of these traditional groupings is further subdivided into four subordinate terms permitting precise point-for-point stacking within the hierarchy of meta-perspectives. Additional listings of ethical terms are further added into the mix: namely, the personal ideals (glory-honor-dignity-integrity), the civil liberties (providence-liberty-civility-austerity), the humanistic values (peace-love-tranquility-equality), the mystical values (ecstasy-bliss-joy-harmony), etc. When taken in concert, the complete ten-level hierarchy of virtuous terms emerges in full detail, as partially reproduced in the compact table below (including the preliminary behavioral antecedents).
......
Appetite • Rewards ...... Aversion • Leniency
Nostalgia • Approval ...... Guilt • Blame
Glory • Prudence ...... Honor • Justice
Providence • Faith ...... Liberty • Hope
Grace • Beauty ...... Free-Will • Truth
Tranquility • Ecstasy ...... Equality • Bliss
+ Reinforce • Approach ...... – Reinforce • Avoidance
Desire • Solicitousness ...... Worry • Submissive.
Dignity • Temperance ...... Integrity • Fortitude
Civility • Charity ...... Austerity • Decency
Magnanim. • Goodness ...... Equanimity • Wisdom
Love • Joy ...... Peace • Harmony
This cohesive hierarchy of virtues, values, and ideals proves exceedingly comprehensive in scope, accounting for virtually every major theme celebrated within the Western ethical tradition. It is particularly easy to gain a sense of the increasing degree of abstraction when scanning the individual columns from top to bottom,. Can you suggest a better strategy? http://www.worldpeace2.com
Interesting, will look into it.
Thanks ^_^ I have been enjoying your many recent appearances on Cable news TV. I would greatly appreciate if you might consider collaborating w/ me on these matters in order to make a major difference in restoring our Nation.
I would suggest strategies based upon Behavioural Science and Evolutionary Science. Such as the underpinnings of Group Psychology.
Have a look at the work of Robert Cialdini ("Influence"). And Ivan Pavlov.
Thank you for the resources...
I do understand it’s the ‘madness of crowds’, but there’s no antidote to this mind virus. It seems to be an ideological cult that needs to be seared.
It goes in waves. We will get through it.
We dealt with the Mass Psychosis of 1930s Germany with WWII. Hitler was the madman at the helm; the contagion came from him....into fertile soil.
I am not saying that war is the answer, though. I sincerely hope we can find better ways.
You're right, Susan. I said this somewhere else on here. Cults and Communism are two different forms of a Mass Psychosis. As in the type of Psychosis underlying Schizophrenia. These delusions become contagious. You can see how quickly this contagion took place with the Trans-believers. To the degree that they went in for body mutilation. It's powerful stuff.
This was one of my areas of expertise long before Mattias Desmet began his podcasts, btw. He knows the field, but he was not the first or only one to deal with these concepts. Just the first to circulate on internet podcasts. Actually, the field has been known and studied in the West since at least the mid-19th century. By a significant few.
And when we understand this bizarre group dynamic.....how do we deal with that?
As a parent of a kid reapplying to medical school, it has become obvious that the MCAT and high academic achievement, which used to be benchmarks for admission, are no longer sufficient at State or private institutions alike. Nor does medical research fellowship at the nation's premier reseacrch institution matter. Rather, DEI and "wokeness" now rule the admission process. The Harvard and UNC decisions by the SCT apparently are ignored in this process. Any movement to go after the medical school admission process?
Underway. There is a lot of pressure on admissions, in general. The Supreme Court has helped, and exposing the rot of DEI is moving it forward, too.
I presented to the Rochester, MN School Board on April 9th an analysis of their Equity Policy 105. It is amazing how easy it was to expose their commitment to Marxism. I said:
"I am here to ask that you apply “Critical Thinking” to a review of your Equity Policy 105. When you do, you will find that adherence to Paulo Freire’s “Critical Consciousness” praxis (referenced and specifically cited in the policy document) in the classroom and administration, rooted in a Marxist - Humanist worldview, is deeply flawed and harmful to our children and young adults.
For those of you not familiar with the term, “Critical Consciousness”, it can be summarized as a three step process. STEP 1: Understanding power structures; STEP 2: Rejecting the status quo; and STEP 3: Taking action for change. Paulo Freire strongly believed that teaching students this way should be a priority over the traditional academics of reading, writing, math and science.
Has this praxis worked? It has not. Based on the Minnesota Report Card, results over the last decade suggest that proficiency scores in math, reading and science for Rochester Schools have declined. Simultaneously, national trends show that teen depression, anxiety and suicide rates have increased. Violence and lawlessness in schools and neighborhoods has also been increasing. Why is this the case? Praxis, grounded in a Marxist - humanist worldview, teaches that humans are deemed masters of their personal and societal destiny. Such a worldview claims that truth as relative, morals are malleable and societal injustice and marginalization of peoples can be rectified by human ingenuity, social engineering and educational effort. Perhaps this is why many students are not performing academically and are lost and depressed.
How has this praxis worked historically? There is strong evidence that it creates fertile ground for the emergence of psychopaths seeking power. Reflect for a moment on the horrific suffering, death and destruction over the last 100 years caused by Lenin, Stalin, Pol Pot, Mao and Hitler alone. They all emerged from and embraced “Critical Consciousness”. So why should the Board continue to embrace “Critical Consciousness” when outcomes have been so horrific? Are there alternatives to consider?
Yes there are. And what if the Board were to consider alternative worldviews as part of their “Critical Thinking” review of 105? And what if a worldview concludes that humans are not primarily fixable via social engineering and education but rather humans are innately flawed creatures destined for catastrophe when left to their own devices? What if this worldview accepts that human nature is prideful, unjust, seeks power, employs deception, and is selfish to name a few. What if this worldview takes the position that truth is not relative and that morals and codes of ethics and conduct are best defined by examining wisdom literature over thousands of years on the subject of the human condition? I believe you will find, upon honest reflection, that embracing “Critical Consciousness” to its fullest extent, which you are doing, eventually collapses on itself. And sadly, violence and destruction has been its hallmark."
Thanks for sharing.
Are China and Iran our enemies or are they paying our politicians? Our CIA installed pro China Lula in Brazil but, we are supposedly preparing for war with China. We also supposedly plan to fight Iran, but we gave them billions of dollars in recent years knowing they would arm HAMAS?
I think our problem is mostly domestic, rather than foreign.
What can we do to prevent Election Fraud besides Voter ID?
In 1993, Rush Limbaugh's involvement in the infamous "Dan's Bake Sale" event started as an offhand joke but snowballed into a massive grassroots gathering of his fans. Can you get something similar started for a 'deplorable' like me to participate in this summer?
I am not familiar with this!
Sorry, I this might be a duplicate post. 'Deplorables' could have a lot of fun with this and really have our voices heard this summer.
I'm a web developer skilled in AI tools, OSINT, information visualization, and social network analysis.
What kinds of tools could I make to help activists like you, and related organizations, fighting for liberty?
Some examples:
+ Analyzing school board meeting minute en masse
+ Mapping influence networks on social media
+ Anything to help the ecosystem with marketing and fundraising
