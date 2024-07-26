Christopher F. Rufo
Kamala Harris and the Coming Rhetorical War
The vice president has established a powerful line of argument. Can Trump counter it?
Jul 26, 2024
Kamala Harris will be the Democratic nominee for president. In a speech earlier this week, Harris made her pitch: she is a bare-knuckles lawyer who will prosecute the case against Donald Trump.

Will this approach work? In this podcast episode, I analyze the rhetorical strategy behind Harris’s campaign, pick apart its strengths and weaknesses, and propose…

