Christopher Rufo
Christopher F. Rufo
JD Vance and the New Right
99
Preview
0:00
-5:35

JD Vance and the New Right

How the Ohio senator can rationalize Trumpism—and win.
Christopher F. Rufo
Oct 05, 2024
∙ Paid
99
Share

For conservatives, Donald Trump represents a paradigm shift. The brash real estate mogul challenged the old consensus and, for many, especially those of us under 40, there is no going back.

But this does not mean that the path forward has been entirely clear. Trump is a creature of instinct and his ideological formula—we can call it Trumpism—was never quite clear. In fact, he left open a number of important questions: What are the principles of Trumpism? How does it operate? And can it govern?

Enter J.D. Vance. The Ohio senator is a gifted writer and a talented institutional operator. And, as the vice presidential candidate, his task is to rationalize and explain Trumpism to Americans, and, in particular, to members of the elite in Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Washington D.C.

His recent debate performance reveals what this philosophy might entail and how it could shape the New Right. Let’s dig in.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Christopher Rufo to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Christopher Rufo
Christopher F. Rufo
Leading the fight against the left-wing ideological regime.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher F. Rufo
Recent Episodes
Antisemitism, Left and Right
  Christopher F. Rufo
The Technique of Reality Suppression
  Christopher F. Rufo
What Springfield Means
  Christopher F. Rufo
Inside the Aurora Migrant Complex
  Christopher F. Rufo and Jonathan Choe
What Is Happening in Brazil?
  Christopher F. Rufo
The Vaporware Campaign
  Christopher F. Rufo
Robby Starbuck on Punishing Woke Corporations
  Christopher F. Rufo