JD Vance and the New Right

For conservatives, Donald Trump represents a paradigm shift. The brash real estate mogul challenged the old consensus and, for many, especially those of us under 40, there is no going back.

But this does not mean that the path forward has been entirely clear. Trump is a creature of instinct and his ideological formula—we can call it Trumpism—was never quite clear. In fact, he left open a number of important questions: What are the principles of Trumpism? How does it operate? And can it govern?

Enter J.D. Vance. The Ohio senator is a gifted writer and a talented institutional operator. And, as the vice presidential candidate, his task is to rationalize and explain Trumpism to Americans, and, in particular, to members of the elite in Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Washington D.C.

His recent debate performance reveals what this philosophy might entail and how it could shape the New Right. Let’s dig in.