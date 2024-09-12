Yesterday, we reported on the flow of funds from the Biden-Harris Administration to the migrant NGOs that subsidized the chaos in Aurora, Colorado. Now, we are proud to publish a video dispatch from journalist Jonathan Choe, who went to the scene of the crisis and investigated the allegations of disorder, violence, and corruption.
Watch the short documentary and share your thoughts in the comments.
Christopher Rufo is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This video was produced in cooperation with Turning Point USA Frontlines.
Inside the Aurora Migrant Complex