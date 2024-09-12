Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
49

Inside the Aurora Migrant Complex

Our intrepid documentarian investigates the crisis in Colorado.
Christopher F. Rufo
and
Jonathan Choe
Sep 12, 2024
49
Share
Transcript

Yesterday, we reported on the flow of funds from the Biden-Harris Administration to the migrant NGOs that subsidized the chaos in Aurora, Colorado. Now, we are proud to publish a video dispatch from journalist Jonathan Choe, who went to the scene of the crisis and investigated the allegations of disorder, violence, and corruption.

Watch the short documentary and share your thoughts in the comments.

Christopher Rufo is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

This video was produced in cooperation with Turning Point USA Frontlines.

49 Comments
Christopher Rufo
Christopher F. Rufo
Leading the fight against the left-wing ideological regime.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher F. Rufo
Jonathan Choe
Writes Jonathan Choe Subscribe
Recent Episodes
What Is Happening in Brazil?
  Christopher F. Rufo
The Vaporware Campaign
  Christopher F. Rufo
Robby Starbuck on Punishing Woke Corporations
  Christopher F. Rufo
Kamala Harris and the Coming Rhetorical War
  Christopher F. Rufo
Counterrevolution 4: Nino Scalia on Kendi, Trump, and the Necessity of Action
  Christopher F. Rufo
Counterrevolution #3: The Left-Wing Smear Machine
  Christopher F. Rufo
Counterrevolution #2
  Christopher F. Rufo