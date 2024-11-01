Christopher Rufo
If Trump Wins
The counter-elite, the administration, the culture.
Nov 01, 2024
We are days away from final voting in this year’s presidential election. The signals indicate that former president Donald Trump has the momentum in the media and the battleground states. So, if you might permit a bit of speculation, I think it’s appropriate to ask a simple question: What happens if Trump wins?

In today’s podcast, we’ll answer this question on three points: the emerging counter-elite, the administration, and the culture of the moment.

The following transcript of the episode has been lightly edited for clarity:

