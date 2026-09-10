Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Charles Leslie's avatar
Charles Leslie
1d

After reading yet another article of “fraud” I can only conclude that this outright theft of taxpayer dollars isn’t due to incompetence or mismanagement. It is calculated and deliberate. The officials under whose watch this theft happens must be apprehended and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

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JG Haley's avatar
JG Haley
1d

Another massive fraud and betrayal against the hard working, barely getting by American Taxpayer. Again. Makes me sick. Unleash DOGE in every State and follow through. Prosecute all who are getting kickbacks. Fire and prosecute government officials who neglect fiduciary responsibility all the way. Sigh. A girl can dream.

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