Counterrevolution 4: Nino Scalia on Kendi, Trump, and the Necessity of Action
Counterrevolution 4: Nino Scalia on Kendi, Trump, and the Necessity of Action

We are entering a season of political uncertainty. We must be ready.
Jun 09, 2024
For the latest Counterrevolution discussion, I spoke with Nino Scalia, political advisor and grandson of the late, great Supreme Court justice. We discussed the downfall of critical race guru Ibram X. Kendi, the threat of the Trump prosecutions, and the future of the Right. I played the optimist; Scalia played the pessimist. But we both agreed: this is …

