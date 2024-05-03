Counterrevolution #2

This week, I hosted a podcast conversation with political theorist Titus Techera and pseudonymous writer Lomez. We discussed the controversy at NPR, Tucker Carlson’s post-Fox News trajectory, and the conservative movement’s “schizoid moment.” This conversation is part of an ongoing effort to chart a new path for the American Right.
The following are lig…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher F. Rufo to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.