Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Park Place's avatar
Park Place
16h

The low hanging fruit would be a persistent ICE presence to detain and deport all the undocumented on these grows. Then of course come in with perhaps national guard and confiscate and burn the crops and destroy the infrastructure. This is addressable. Whether it is solvable is unclear.

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paula yokoyama's avatar
paula yokoyama
15h

As an R N, I stand by my assertion that MJ is bad for our teens, our adults and our Country. Make it criminal again. how come Chinese get to buy our farmland?

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