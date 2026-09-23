Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1dEdited

California voted for Prop 187 to deny illegals benefits in the 90s. Then a single leftist judge ruled against it. Now it is a single party state whose ruling socialists steal billions of taxpayer funds to serve illegals. Voter fraud has been legalized so conservatives can never win again. This is what democracy looks like.

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Betsy's avatar
Betsy
1d

Good reporting. We REALLY need Steve Hilton as Governor.

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