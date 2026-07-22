Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
15hEdited

Commissar Kish has pronouns on his LinkedIn. His bio is pure word salad: "Civil rights attorney dedicated to public service and advancing justice for disadvantaged communities. Leads the nation's largest state civil rights agency. Thinking and speaking about civil rights and social justice, including workers’ rights, fair housing, access to justice, anti-discrimination law, community-based movements, legal assistance programs, equal pay, human trafficking, legal remedies." President Newsom would probably appoint him Attorney General, as the end game of the Civil Rights regime is the normalization of communist shakedowns.

Ironically, this gay man is the reason why VCs are forced to ask all California-based founders if they are gay to fulfill DEI/ESG reporting.

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John
15h

We truly can't hate these miscreants enough.

Think of all the actually positive things that could have been accomplished, had these millions upon millions not been "misappropriated" by Kalifornistan's Kommisars of Korruption.

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