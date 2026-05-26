Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
1d

The Gavin special for illegals: free solar panels, trans surgeries, and education. How much does he get back in kickbacks and votes?

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NordicDawg's avatar
NordicDawg
1d

More magnets to attract illegal crossings.

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