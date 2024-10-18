Behind the Kamala Plagiarism Scandal

This week, we published an exclusive report about plagiarism in Kamala Harris's book, Smart on Crime. The story ricocheted through the news, with conservative outlets claiming it as evidence of Kamala’s unfitness for office, and liberal outlets trying to explain it away.

At the center of this controversy was the New York Times, which published a piece attempting to downplay the severity of Harris’s transgressions. This story is important in itself, but it also reveals something broader: the establishment media's method of rigging public narratives in service of an ideological agenda.

Let’s discuss how this works.

The following transcript of the episode has been lightly edited for clarity: