Christopher Rufo
Christopher F. Rufo
Antisemitism, Left and Right
147
Preview
0:00
-15:28

Antisemitism, Left and Right

The Israel-Hamas war has revealed something rotten in our politics.
Christopher F. Rufo
Sep 27, 2024
∙ Paid
147
Share

The Israel-Hamas war has been raging for nearly a year. The war has had a profound impact on politics in the Middle East, and also, in a more subtle way, on domestic politics in America. I have been watching, in particular, a phenomenon that has caused a disturbance on both sides of the political aisle: open antisemitism.

This antisemitism was first visible on the political Left, with an eruption of protests, even violence, on Ivy League campuses. But soon enough, there was an emergence on the political Right, with prominent voices, such as Kanye West and Candace Owens, spinning conspiracy theories about the “Jewish cabal.”

This is a complex story about the academy and the internet, the elite and the fringes. It is a story we must confront directly, as it reveals something rotten in our politics—which can only be changed through the restoration of higher principles that had once kept these ideologies in check.

The following is a rush transcript of the episode. Please let me know what you think in the comments:

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Christopher Rufo to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Christopher Rufo
Christopher F. Rufo
Leading the fight against the left-wing ideological regime.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Christopher F. Rufo
Recent Episodes
The Technique of Reality Suppression
  Christopher F. Rufo
What Springfield Means
  Christopher F. Rufo
Inside the Aurora Migrant Complex
  Christopher F. Rufo and Jonathan Choe
What Is Happening in Brazil?
  Christopher F. Rufo
The Vaporware Campaign
  Christopher F. Rufo
Robby Starbuck on Punishing Woke Corporations
  Christopher F. Rufo
Kamala Harris and the Coming Rhetorical War
  Christopher F. Rufo