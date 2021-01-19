“Antiracism” Comes to the Heartland
A Missouri middle school forces teachers to locate themselves on an “oppression matrix” and watch a video of “George Floyd’s last words.”
A middle school in Springfield, Missouri, recently held a diversity training program that forced teachers to locate themselves on an “oppression matrix” and watch a video of “George Floyd’s last words.”
According to whistleblower documents and teachers who attended the program at Cherokee Middle School, the training began with a “land acknowledgement,” …