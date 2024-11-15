A Repudiation of Woke

After every election, the losing faction conducts a post-mortem, or an examination, into the cause of death. This year, with Trump’s decisive victory, this necessity is even more urgent than ever. Democrats will inevitably discover a discomfiting truth: voters repudiated woke ideology, which had become the centerpiece of their movement.

What does this mean for the next few years? How can the Trump administration capitalize on this shift in opinion? And what happens to American institutions moving forward? All that and more in this week’s podcast.

The following transcript of the episode has been lightly edited for clarity: