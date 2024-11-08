On Monday, my wife Suphatra and I welcomed our fourth child—and first daughter—into the world. We are thrilled about this new addition to our family and, despite some difficulties with the pregnancy, mother and child are both healthy and happy. A special thanks to all of my readers, who have supported me, and, by extension, my family, for the last few years.

With President Trump’s victory on Tuesday, which we watched from the hospital, I am anticipating another blockbuster year. After I return from helping the family adjust, I plan to do more premium content here on Substack, including the weekly podcast, Q&As, chats, and special events. To celebrate, I am offering a one-time 20 percent discount on paid subscriptions until the end of the month.

