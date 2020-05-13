Wuhan’s Other Epidemic
Most know that the Chinese city is the source of the coronavirus—but not that it also fuels America’s deadly fentanyl epidemic.
The coronavirus has turned America upside-down. In less than three months, the virus has killed 70,000 Americans and destroyed more than 30 million jobs. According to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, “enormous evidence” shows that the virus emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China—not in that city’s infamous “wet markets.” But while few question that th…