Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
8h

The LA metro really ought to ask their buddies up in the Bay Area how enforcing fare payment works for reducing crime - https://wheninyourstate.com/usa/maintenance-costs-fall-96-after-san-francisco-adds-tamper-proof-subway-turnstiles/

If the LA metro wants more riders, it needs the environment to be safe. It won't we safe if criminals ride the metro. This is not rocket surgery

Reply
Share
2 replies
working rich's avatar
working rich
7h

Criminals belong in prison, not for their rehabilitation, nor for their future. Simply to keep them away from the rest of us.

Reply
Share
1 reply
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher F. Rufo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture