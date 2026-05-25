The big news this past week was out of Kentucky. U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, the onetime libertarian gadfly and now podcast-style critic of Israel and the “Epstein class,” lost in a primary to Ed Gallrein, a former Navy SEAL endorsed by President Trump and AIPAC.

The big takeaway with Massie’s bruising defeat is that Trump is still the big dog. The president can still knock out members of his own party with relative ease—even people, like Massie, who have long held their own against tough challengers and who have developed national brands. Trump’s grip on Republican voters has not slipped.