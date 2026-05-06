Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Juliana Norwood's avatar
Juliana Norwood
4h

The DOJ and State Department have no reason to keep funding CAIR or any minority interest groups. Turn off the tap. Take their terrorism links seriously and outlaw them.

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paula yokoyama's avatar
paula yokoyama
4h

Well, Rufo..you have done it again!! Congrats on your work on this scamming group!!

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