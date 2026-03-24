The war in Iran continues. Iran is threatening to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, while U.S. and Israeli have increased the number of strikes against Iranian infrastructure.

This week, we spoke with Army Ranger veteran Claremont Institute scholar and Will to discuss the military situation in Iran—what happens next, whether a ground invasion is a real possibility, and when the administration might be satisfied that America has accomplished its objectives.

The following is an edited transcript for paid subscribers. Sign up now for premium access:

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Rufo: We’re now in the third week of our coverage of the Iran War, and I’m very excited to talk to someone who is highly recommended by almost everyone on all sides of this debate. Will Thibeau is a veteran of the Ranger Regiment, one of the most highly skilled and highly trained divisions of the U.S. military. He’s now a scholar at the Claremont Institute. Will, please give us a sense of the reality on the ground. Where does the conflict in Iran stand right now?