Since the inauguration of President Donald Trump, my reporting has focused on exposing corruption at the Department of Education. It has long been clear that the department functions as a left-wing patronage machine, but, with the change in power, I had hoped it was finally possible to do something about it.

I was right. My reporting on the department’s DEI programs, regional education centers, and other NGOs has led to immediate action from Elon Musk’s DOGE, which has announced contract terminations for these programs, sometimes within hours of my reporting. In total, this campaign has led to more than $1 billion in cuts to the Left’s patronage machine—all in less than 30 days.

This work is possible, in part, because of your support. If you are able, I hope you will consider becoming a paid subscriber at $8 a month, $80 a year, or, if you are feeling generous, $250 a year.