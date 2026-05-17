Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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Bootsorourke's avatar
Bootsorourke
2h

You make investigative jounaliam great again. You just saved some kids and did it earlier with breaking the Minnesota fraud centers.

As the mother of an autistic child who used to wonder why stats showed so many Minnesota kids with Autism and 90 percent Somali, I am angry about how those false claims skewed any research

Thank you for being a badass reporter and for bringing daylight to these things

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Adrian Gaty's avatar
Adrian Gaty
2h

God bless you! Thank you for your role in this, thank you for fighting!

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