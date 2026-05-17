In May 2023, I published an exclusive whistleblower report chronicling the secret child sex-change program at Texas Children’s Hospital. Despite having promised to cease performing such procedures—which involved puberty blockers and surgical procedures on children as young as eleven—TCH continued engaging in transgender therapies and operations on confused and highly vulnerable young people. One year later, we exposed how Texas Children’s Hospital may have been falsifying medical records and knowingly breaking Texas state law to continue providing “gender-affirming care.”

While Republican lawmakers in Texas took decisive action after the publication of our report to ban sex-change treatments on minors, the Biden administration decided that the real problem wasn’t that children were being secretly castrated—it was that a brave physician had dared to blow the whistle on these horrors. In June 2024, Biden’s Department of Justice indicted Dr. Eitan Haim on four federal charges of wrongfully obtaining individually identifiable health information and sending them to me. Thankfully, the charges were dismissed shortly after President Trump took office in January 2025, but the conduct of TCH remained unpunished.

That’s all changed now. This week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a historic settlement that will force Texas Children’s Hospital to fire five doctors who performed or were complicit in the shocking child sex-change procedures. The settlement further requires Texas Children’s to pay $10 million to establish the U.S.’s first-ever Detransition Clinic, which will assist survivors of transgender ideology in reversing the damage inflicted upon them.

This is amazing news and is a testament to the immense courage of physicians willing to stand up to the hyper-ideological tide of so-called transgender medicine and “gender-affirming care.” It’s also evidence of the power of investigative journalism to drive groundbreaking and meaningful change.

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