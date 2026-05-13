Christopher F. Rufo

Christopher F. Rufo

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alewifey's avatar
alewifey
4h

Imagine actually opposing the death penalty for these scum.

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Sea Sentry's avatar
Sea Sentry
4h

Let’s do the math. At the lower figure Christopher cites of $189,000,000 divided by California’s 90,600 prisoners (you can look it up), that yields a cost of $2,086 per pad, versus a retail average (before any bulk discount) of about $150 per tablet.

This is how Democrats reward their allies. Pay for a service to be delivered at a markup that would make Cornelius Vanderbilt blush. Pocket most of the difference and return some to the politicians in the form of campaign contributions. Rinse and repeat. These are third world levels of graft and it goes on all the time. I’m sure the Republicans aren’t completely innocent of this either.

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