Ray Hammond
May 14

I disagree. Elon could only remain until 5/20 without having to divest .. do you think he would do that? I think they're still working. I think those in DOGE did the low hanging fruit first, to make a splash. They're onto much harder stuff now. Patience.

John B Cook
May 14

Respectfully, DOGE was able to shine the light of truth on some of the most obscene and non-transparent practices of the Leviathan. He has established a team with momentum. Much can be done in another three years. I think everyone knew the optics would hurt when a new civil servant had to be fired. RIF is never popular. By any objective standard, areas of concern have been identified!

