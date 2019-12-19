Waging Social-Justice War on the Taxpayers’ Dime
Last week, Seattle homeless advocates hosted their annual conference under the theme of “Decolonizing Our Collective Work.”
Homelessness in Seattle has reached a crisis point. Despite some $1 billion in public and private spending, more people live on the streets than ever before. But rather than focus on the causes — addiction, mental illness and social breakdown — progressives in local government have waged war against abstract forces of oppression.
