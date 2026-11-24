Since the Second World War, the driving ambition of American foreign policy has been the attempt to impose rationality on the world. In some administrations, the president’s theory-of-the-world is first developed by intellectuals, then put into practice by generals and diplomats. In others, the president acts on intuition, and intellectuals hammer events into a coherent doctrine.

Donald Trump is in the second camp. The president has framed his foreign policy as “America First,” but this is more a marketing slogan than a statement of principle. In reality, Trump has pursued an idiosyncratic foreign policy, managing the great-power relationships with China and Russia, trying to charm Kim Jong Un of North Korea, capturing Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, assassinating Iranian leadership, and rattling the saber against Cuba.

The essence of the Trump Doctrine seems to be “tying up the loose ends of the twentieth century.” After the Second World War, the guiding principle of American foreign policy was anti-Communism. In the 1990s, the Soviet Union collapsed, and some theorists predicted the end of history and the global triumph of liberal democracy. But history left unresolved problems: Asian nations holding onto Communism; theocratic regimes in the Middle East; and tribal societies that refused modernization.

In his second term, Trump saw an opportunity to bring the last century to a close. The key moment was the daring nighttime operation to capture Maduro in Venezuela. At almost no cost, Trump was able to depose a socialist despot, secure leverage over massive oil reserves, and demonstrate that America was still a vital power in the world.

Encouraged by this success, Trump turned his sights to Iran, which humiliated the United States in 1979 and has resisted the Great Satan ever since. But despite the simultaneous killing of Iran’s top layer of leadership—a stunning technical accomplishment—the regime has survived.